Rare 8-Foot American Crocodile Spotted On Florida Beach

Alligators get all the attention in Florida, but few people outside of the state know about their close relative: the American crocodile. They're much rarer than their common cousins, but a wildlife organization found one on a beach recently.

The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a picture of an eight-foot-long American crocodile resting on Melbourne Beach in front of the Barrier Island Center. One of their staff members was able to snap a photo of the sleepy reptile on December 4.

"American Crocodiles typically live in coastal areas throughout the Caribbean, and southern Florida is at the very north end of their range," EEL wrote in the post. A commentator pointed out that they may be moving farther north after spotting one in Martin County.

"They have been moving north, I know one was hanging out in Martin County," the user wrote. "I think the cooler months will send them back south to warmer waters. Super cool animals."