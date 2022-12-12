School Bus Assistant Accused of Spraying Child With Cleaning Solution

A Virginia school bus assistant was arrested for allegedly spraying a child with a bottle of cleaning solution. The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said that 70-year-old David Keith Blackwell is facing three felony counts of malicious bodily injury by means of any caustic substance and one felony count of abuse and neglect of children.

Officials said that a seven-year-old child with special needs spit on Blackwell, and he responded by spraying the child with the window cleaning solution.

Video obtained by WVEC showed that the student was strapped into a harness in his seat when he spit on Blackwell, who sprayed him at least three times.

Blackwell was fired by the York County School Division, where he had worked since 2016.

"The York County School Division is committed to providing safe, secure, and caring environments in which all individuals demonstrate mutual trust and respect," Katherine Goff, public relations and communications officer for the school district, said in a statement provided to NBC News.

Blackwell posted a $2,500 bond and was released from Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail until his next court date in March 2023.