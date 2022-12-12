Second Journalist Dies Suddenly While Covering World Cup

A second journalist died suddenly while covering the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar over the weekend.

Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam, of Qatar, was reported to have died on Saturday (December 10), according to the Gulf Times.

"Al- Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," the Gulf Times wrote. "We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family.

"We are all Allah's and to Him we return."

News of al-Misslam's death came hours after American sports journalist Grant Wahl was reported to have died while covering the World Cup on Friday (December 9).

Wahl's agent, Tim Scanlan, told CBS News that the soccer analyst "appeared to have suffered some sort of acute distress in the press room" at the stadium during the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands, which saw Argentina win in extra time on penalty kicks.

Paramedics were reportedly rushed to the scene but unable to revive Wahl, according to Scanlan.

Wahl was reported to have "received immediate medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital," according to a statement from Qatari officials obtained by CBS News.

Wahl was live-tweeting during the match as part of his coverage for what was his eighth consecutive World Cup.