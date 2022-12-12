Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America

The new year is just around the corner as many Americans begin to improve their lifestyles for a greater sense of wellbeing, and a fresh start. Some cities across the country prioritize healthy food options and fitness opportunities more than others, and there is data to prove it.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub, the most obese city in all of Ohio is Youngstown. This city ranks 14th on a list of the most obese cities in the entire country. Not far behind on the list is Canton in 21st, Toledo in 34th, Dayton in 38th, Akron in 43rd, Cincinnati in 45th, and Columbus in 47th.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the most obese cities in America:

"In order to determine the fattest cities in America, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across three key dimensions: 1) Obesity & Overweight, 2) Health Consequences and 3) Food & Fitness. We evaluated those dimensions using 19 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the “fattest.” Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available only at the state level. We then determined each metro area’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

For a continued list of the most obese cities visit wallethub.com.