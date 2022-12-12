"I feel like Drake has a 'Regina George' quality to him," SZA said. “It’s just kind of like, ‘Have you or anyone you know been personally victimized?’ He’s like a cool kid, you know. When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining. It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment. The honesty, I respect that. But I definitely laughed real hard…I cackled.”



While continuing to speak on Drake, SZA also shared that they are still cool to this day. She even confirmed that Drake gave her the heads-up when he revealed their past relationship on 21 Savage's song "Mr. Right Now."



“We’re cool. And we’ve always been cool,” SZA explained. “It’s never been weird. It didn’t come completely out of the blue and he let me know. I didn’t know it was a song with 21 [Savage] or anything like that. But anytime he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive. He’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that. I think highly of him…He’s King Drake.”

