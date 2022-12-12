Texans Brace For Cold As Frigid Temperatures Are On Their Way

By Ginny Reese

December 12, 2022

Get ready for cold weather, as a cold front is expected to move through the state on Tuesday (December 13th) bringing in frigid temperatures. My San Antonio reported that there will also be a 20 percent chance of scattered rain and storms on Tuesday.

Temperatures the rest of the week could dip into the low 40s. Some areas in the Hill Country west of Austin could see lows near 35 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio wrote on Twitter:

"A cold front is forecast to move through the region on Tuesday with isolated to scattered showers and storms affecting mainly northeast areas. Cooler and drier conditions forecast Wednesday thru Friday. Even colder conditions are possible over the weekend with a chance of rain."

The rest of the week should be dry, but cold. Next weekend is expected to be cold with a 30 percent chance of rain.

