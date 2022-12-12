Texas Men's Basketball Coach Chris Beard Arrested

Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested in relation to a felony domestic charge Monday (December 12) morning.

Beard, 49, was reported to have been going through the booking process at the Travis County jail, senior public information officer Kristen Dark confirmed to ESPN.

"He is in our custody," Dark said. "I can confirm he is the person who is in our booking process."

Beard was arrested in Austin, Texas, and booked at 4:18 a.m. in relation to a third-degree charge of "assault of a family/household member, impede breath circulation," ESPN reports.

Austin Police said they received a "disturbance hotshot" call before responding to the 1900 block of Vista Lane just after midnight.

A "hotshot" is defined as "incidents which are in progress are an immediate threat to life and/or public safety" and "are dispatched immediately," according to the department's website.

The University of Texas confirmed it was aware of the situation in a statement obtained by ESPN Monday morning.

"The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard," the school said. "We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process."

Texas currently ranks second in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll with a 7-1 record through its first eight games and is scheduled to face Rice at Erwin Events Center Monday night.

Beard, a Texas alum, took over as the Longhorns' head coach in 2021 and has a 29-13 (10-8 Big 12) record through his first 42 games.