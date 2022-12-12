Washington Woman Goes Missing While Snorkeling In Hawaii

A 60-year-old woman from Washington state has disappeared while snorkeling with her husband in Hawaiian waters, according to KOMO.

The woman's husband said he couldn't find her while they were hanging out at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, December 8. He recalls spotting a large shark swimming around several times before he noticed his wife was gone, prompting him to report her missing to authorities, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).

Other witnesses said they saw a shark swimming about 50 yards from that location, and search crews, including from the U.S. Coast Guard, were deployed the same day. Rescuers searched from the water and sky until nightfall and continued their search Friday morning (December 9). They eventually called off the search.

Officials temporarily put up shark warning signs following the incident. They removed it after they didn't find the suspected shark in the area, according to reporters. There are reports of a snorkel and a piece of bathing suit washing ashore, but DLNR couldn't confirm if it belongs to the victim.

"DLNR, Maui County, and other agencies and individuals involved in the search extend their condolences to the family and friends of the missing woman," the department said. Officials said it's part of their protocol to not release the names of those involved in shark encounters.