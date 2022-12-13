6 North Carolina Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.

No matter where you live, there is always something fun you can do. However, some cities around the country make it easier to find something exciting than others.

WalletHub compared over 180 cities around the country, including the two most populated cities in each state, to determine which are the most fun in the U.S. From cities filled with exciting nightlife like the No. 1 Las Vegas to those with plenty of amusement parks like Orlando, the list proves that you can find something fun to do any in corner of the country.

These are the six North Carolina cities named some of the most fun in America:

No. 47: Raleigh

No. 48: Charlotte

No. 69: Durham

No. 87: Winston-Salem

No. 98: Greensboro

No. 122: Fayetteville

Raleigh and Charlotte earned back-to-back spots in the Top 50 cities, but North Carolina's capital city won out as the most fun in the state with its slight edge in the costs category. Both cities, however, ranked around the same for both the entertainment/recreation and nightlife/parties categories. Durham, however, ranked No. 2 overall in terms of costs relative to other cities on the list.

Here are the Top 20 most fun cities in the country:

Las Vegas, Nevada Orlando, Florida Miami, Florida Atlanta, Georgia New Orleans, Louisiana San Francisco, California Austin, Texas Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York Chicago, Illinois Cincinnati, Ohio Tampa, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida Portland, Oregon Denver, Colorado San Diego, California Washington, DC Houston, Texas St. Louis, Missouri Los Angeles, California

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three key factors, entertainment & recreation, nightlife & parties and costs. These factors were then evaluated using 65 relevant metrics, including: number of attractions, restaurants per capita, water & amusement parks per capita, shopping centers per capita, movie theaters per capita, bar accessibility, presence of music festivals, music venues per capita, average beer price, movie costs and cost of living, among many others.

Check out WalletHub's full list to see all of the most fun cities around the country.