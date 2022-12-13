Mattress Mack Just Placed Another Monster Sports Bet — This Time, In Cash

Mattress Mack can't get enough!

Jim McIngvale, fresh off a record-breaking World Series win, just put more money on the Houston Cougars (+750) to win the NCAA Tournament. The iconic furniture salesman who hails from Houston posted a video of himself placing the bet at the newly opened Caesars Sportsbook in Lake Charles, Louisiana — with stacks of cold, hard cash.

"So excited that they let me be the person to make the first bet at their beautiful, new sportsbook in Lake Charles, Louisiana; a cool $1 million on our Houston Cougars to win it all. Go Coogs!" he wrote on Twitter.

This marks his second bet on the Coogs to win the NCAA Tournament. Last month at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi, McIngvale put $500,000 on UH to win the title, which would net him $5 million. Here's what he told local news station WLOX at the time:

"I make these bets because we do promotions at the furniture store. Like if the Astros win the World Series you get your money back. I won $75 million on that bet, gave back $73 million to the customers and the other $2 million was expenses. It enables us to run these great promotions. People love them especially with local teams like the Houston Astros and Houston Cougars. We’re having fun with these sports promotions, they work very well and it makes us relevant as a furniture store."