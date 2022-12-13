Messi, Argentina Advance To World Cup Final

Lionel Messi's last World Cup will conclude with an appearance in the tournament's final round.

Argentina clinched its sixth World Cup final appearance with a 3-0 win against Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday (December 13).

Messi, 35, provided the game's first and decisive goal in the 34th minute on a penalty kick, which was his fifth of the ongoing tournament and secured his place as his home country's all-time leading scorer with 11 goals in World Cup play.

"Throughout the World Cup it has been incredible what we have experienced. We are going to play the final which is what we wanted," Messi said after the match via ESPN. "I don't know if it's my best World Cup, it's been a long time I've been enjoying. This team is crazy. We are going to play one more final, we are going to enjoy all of this."