The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Michigan

If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know it's about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious food.

Mashed recently took the trouble to compile a list of 50 of Fieri's Triple-D favorites, one for every state. So, without further ado, the best Michigan restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is: Union Woodshop in Clarkston. Here's what Mashed had to say about it:

"Something you learn watching Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is that great barbecue can be found in the most unlikely places. This is true in Michigan, where Union Woodshop, about an hour outside Detroit, is now wowing more than just the locals. Guy Fieri was introduced to this place by none other than Kid Rock, and the local brought the chain national attention. Be sure to try out "The Porker," which is piled high with a freshly ground pork patty, house-made Michigan maple bacon, a house-made hot link, pickled chilis, Woodshop cold smoked cheddar cheese, and something called South Carolina mayo. And if you have any room left after devouring that monstrosity, go for the mind-blowing Maple Bourbon Sundae, which features a Jim Beam sauce poured over house-made liquid nitrogen ice cream."