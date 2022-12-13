Third Eye Blind Continue 25th Anniversary Celebration With New Tour Dates
By Katrina Nattress
December 14, 2022
This year, Third Eye Blind celebrated the 25th anniversary of their self-titled album with a string of special tour dates. But that wasn't enough. The band is continuing the celebration in the New Year with a new trek that sees the band doing "an evening with" style shows.
“Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious, as if everything is coming into deeper focus,” frontman Stephan Jenkins said in a statement. “It’s not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture.”
The new tour begins March 10, 2023 in New Orleans and wraps up April 15 in Pala, California. Get more ticket info at Third Eye Blind's official website. See a full list of tour dates below.
Third Eye Blind 2023 North American Tour Dates
03/10 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
03/11 — Kinder, LA @ Mikko Live!
03/13 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center
03/14 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
03/15 — Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
03/16 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
03/18 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
03/19 — Tampa, FL @ Innings Festival
03/21 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC
03/22 — Richmond, VA @ The National
03/23 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
03/24 — Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
03/25 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom
03/28 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
03/29 — Buffalo, NY @ Center for the Arts
03/31 — Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesar Windsor
04/01 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
04/03 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
04/05 — Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
04/06 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre
04/07 — Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Civic Center
04/08 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
04/11 — Albuquerque, @ NM Sunshine Theater
04/12 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
04/14 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort
04/15 — Pala, CA @ Pala Casino Spa Resort