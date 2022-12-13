Third Eye Blind Continue 25th Anniversary Celebration With New Tour Dates

This year, Third Eye Blind celebrated the 25th anniversary of their self-titled album with a string of special tour dates. But that wasn't enough. The band is continuing the celebration in the New Year with a new trek that sees the band doing "an evening with" style shows.

“Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious, as if everything is coming into deeper focus,” frontman Stephan Jenkins said in a statement. “It’s not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture.”

The new tour begins March 10, 2023 in New Orleans and wraps up April 15 in Pala, California. Get more ticket info at Third Eye Blind's official website. See a full list of tour dates below.

Third Eye Blind 2023 North American Tour Dates

03/10 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

03/11 — Kinder, LA @ Mikko Live!

03/13 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

03/14 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

03/15 — Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

03/16 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

03/18 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

03/19 — Tampa, FL @ Innings Festival

03/21 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC

03/22 — Richmond, VA @ The National

03/23 — Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

03/24 — Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

03/25 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Casino Ballroom

03/28 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

03/29 — Buffalo, NY @ Center for the Arts

03/31 — Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesar Windsor

04/01 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/03 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

04/05 — Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

04/06 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre

04/07 — Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Civic Center

04/08 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

04/11 — Albuquerque, @ NM Sunshine Theater

04/12 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

04/14 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

04/15 — Pala, CA @ Pala Casino Spa Resort