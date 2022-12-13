This Is The Coldest City In Washington

People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time.

Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The website states, "Citing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker identified the coldest city in every state. The list below is based on 30-year average temperatures and also includes the average daily minimum and maximum temperatures for each ranked city."

According to data, Washington state's coldest city is Spokane! Here's why it was chosen:

"Spokane, located in eastern Washington, is home to Gonzaga University and several other post-secondary academic institutions. The city's parks and waterfalls entice visitors from near and far, and its downtown area is alive with shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Father's Day was also founded in this Pacific Northwest city."

They also provided data to back up why this city is the most chilly in the state:

#70 coldest nationally

Average annual temperature: 48.1°F

Average daily maximum: 57.6°F

Average daily minimum: 38.6°F

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.