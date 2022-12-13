This Louisiana City Is One Of The Best Places In America To Spend Christmas

By Sarah Tate

December 13, 2022

One city in Louisiana was praised for being one of the best places to spend Christmas, joining the ranks of some of the most popular destinations in the country.

Attractions of America searched around the country for the best festive spots to enjoy the holidays, compiling a list of the 27 best places to spend Christmas, from the sunny beaches of Key West, Florida, to the wintry wonderland that is Alaska's North Pole.

According to the site, New Orleans is considered one of the best places in the country to enjoy Christmas. From the dazzling lights twinkling throughout the city to the beautifully-decorated buildings like the Roosevelt Hotel and the exciting parades, there's no shortage of activities to keep you entertained this holiday season.

Here's what Attractions of America had to say:

"With its mild weather and well-deserved reputation for knowing how to throw an excellent celebration, there's no doubt that New Orleans is one of the best places to spend Christmas in the United States!
New Orleans, of course, is no stranger to a party, whether that's the legendary Mardi Gras celebration or a typical Saturday night in the French Quarter. it's no surprise, then, that the city pulls out all the stops for Christmas, including specialty cocktails available from local establishments, carolers bringing extra Christmas spirit to Jackson Square, and Christmas lights decorating the already-lovely City Park."

These are the site's 27 best places in the country to spend Christmas:

  1. New York City, New York
  2. Las Vegas, Nevada
  3. Chicago, Illinois
  4. Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Florida
  5. Lake Tahoe
  6. New Orleans, Louisiana
  7. Big Island of Hawaii
  8. Aspen, Colorado
  9. Boston, Massachusetts
  10. Seattle, Washington
  11. Denver, Colorado
  12. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  13. Salt Lake City, Utah
  14. San Francisco, California
  15. Frankenmuth, Michigan
  16. Fredericksburg, Texas
  17. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  18. Williamsburg, Virginia
  19. San Diego, California
  20. Phoenix, Arizona
  21. Moab, Utah
  22. Branson, Missouri
  23. Anchorage, Alaska
  24. Sanibel Island, Florida
  25. North Pole, Alaska
  26. Key West, Florida
  27. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Check out Attractions of America to read up on all the other spots on the list.

