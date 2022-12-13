This Louisiana City Is One Of The Best Places In America To Spend Christmas

One city in Louisiana was praised for being one of the best places to spend Christmas, joining the ranks of some of the most popular destinations in the country.

Attractions of America searched around the country for the best festive spots to enjoy the holidays, compiling a list of the 27 best places to spend Christmas, from the sunny beaches of Key West, Florida, to the wintry wonderland that is Alaska's North Pole.

According to the site, New Orleans is considered one of the best places in the country to enjoy Christmas. From the dazzling lights twinkling throughout the city to the beautifully-decorated buildings like the Roosevelt Hotel and the exciting parades, there's no shortage of activities to keep you entertained this holiday season.

Here's what Attractions of America had to say:

"With its mild weather and well-deserved reputation for knowing how to throw an excellent celebration, there's no doubt that New Orleans is one of the best places to spend Christmas in the United States!

New Orleans, of course, is no stranger to a party, whether that's the legendary Mardi Gras celebration or a typical Saturday night in the French Quarter. it's no surprise, then, that the city pulls out all the stops for Christmas, including specialty cocktails available from local establishments, carolers bringing extra Christmas spirit to Jackson Square, and Christmas lights decorating the already-lovely City Park."

These are the site's 27 best places in the country to spend Christmas:

New York City, New York Las Vegas, Nevada Chicago, Illinois Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Florida Lake Tahoe New Orleans, Louisiana Big Island of Hawaii Aspen, Colorado Boston, Massachusetts Seattle, Washington Denver, Colorado Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Salt Lake City, Utah San Francisco, California Frankenmuth, Michigan Fredericksburg, Texas Colorado Springs, Colorado Williamsburg, Virginia San Diego, California Phoenix, Arizona Moab, Utah Branson, Missouri Anchorage, Alaska Sanibel Island, Florida North Pole, Alaska Key West, Florida Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Check out Attractions of America to read up on all the other spots on the list.