Ellen Degeneres DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Dead At 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, dancer and Ellen Degeneres' longtime DJ, has died from an apparent suicide, per TMZ. He was 40.

According to TMZ, tWitch's wife, Allison Holker, rushed to a Los Angeles Police Department station, telling law enforcement officials that her husband had left home without his car, which she said was unusual for Ellen star. Shortly after Holker frantically entered the station, police responded to reports of a shooting at an L.A. hotel and found tWitch dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The dancer broke into the industry in 2008, when he was a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance.

In 2014, tWitch began DJing on Ellen's show. He became an executive producer of Ellen in 2020, staying with the show until its end in 2022.