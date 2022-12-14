Fall Out Boy have been sending their fans mysterious postcards from "Pink Seashell Beach."

The back of each of the postcards say the same thing: "I saw you in a bright clear field. Hurricane heat in my head. The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end. Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: 'Give up what you love give up what you love before it does you in…'"

In addition, the band have launched an accompanying website, sendingmylovefrompinkseashellbeach.com. It features the same style of writing as the postcards and reads, "Take pleasure in the details." Toward the bottom of the home page, Fall Out Boy encourage their fans to "Join us for a sneak peak into the world," while also warning: "Do not open before Christmas."