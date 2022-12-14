Fall Out Boy Sending Fans Mysterious Postcards From 'Pink Seashell Beach'

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 14, 2022

Rock in Rio 2022 - Day 5
Photo: Getty Images

Fall Out Boy have been sending their fans mysterious postcards from "Pink Seashell Beach."

The back of each of the postcards say the same thing: "I saw you in a bright clear field. Hurricane heat in my head. The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end. Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: 'Give up what you love give up what you love before it does you in…'"

In addition, the band have launched an accompanying website, sendingmylovefrompinkseashellbeach.com. It features the same style of writing as the postcards and reads, "Take pleasure in the details." Toward the bottom of the home page, Fall Out Boy encourage their fans to "Join us for a sneak peak into the world," while also warning: "Do not open before Christmas."

So, what does it all mean? Some speculate there is a treasure trove of new lyrics, song names or even an album title hiding in plain sight. As for the cryptic message as to not open before Christmas, could it mean Fall Out Boy fans will receive something special before December 25? Only time will tell.

The postcards and website appear to refer to Fall Out Boy's yet-to-be-announced eighth album. The band seemingly began teasing the record back in November when they placed an ad in the Chicago Tribune with the words, "FOB 8" and "If you build it, they will come."

Fall Out Boy
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.