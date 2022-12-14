Fan Breathes 'Actual' Fire In Mosh Pit At Pantera Show

One fan decided to turn up the heat at Knotfest in Chile during Pantera's show on December 11th by showing off a fiery skill. According to Loudersound, the fan 'let flames loose' in the mosh pit and the whole performance was caught on video. The mosh pit opened up during Pantera's show, and the surrounding individuals formed a large circle around the fan.

Loudersound detailed that the fan suddenly 'shot out a cloud of fire' from his mouth as others joined in by "frolicking" around and engaging in a "full on mosh." Information regarding how security handled the matter in regards to the safety of the other fans was not reported upon. In the video, viewers are able to see the unidentified fan produce fire and blow it out into the air multiple times, almost as if he is trying to keep a beat with the music.