Grant Wahl's Cause Of Death Revealed

Wahl was reported to have died suddenly while covering the World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Qatar last Friday (December 9).

Wahl's agent, Tim Scanlan, had previously told CBS News that the soccer analyst "appeared to have suffered some sort of acute distress in the press room" at the stadium during the match.

Paramedics were reportedly rushed to the scene but unable to revive Wahl, according to Scanlan.

Wahl was reported to have "received immediate medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital," according to a statement from Qatari officials obtained by CBS News.

Gounder said she was wrapping up work calls when she realized "clearly something was wrong" on Friday after seeing concerning messages on Twitter, text and email before being notified that that her husband was transported to a hospital after 20 minutes of CPR.

"I kept on asking: Did he have a pulse?" Gounder said, noting that she tried to track someone down at the hospital for information about what happened to her husband. "If he had a pulse when he left the stadium that would have been a good sign, but no one would answer the question. And so to me — I was scared."

Last Friday, Gounder tweeted that she was "in complete shock" in a quote-tweet of the United States Soccer Federation's official statement on Wahl's death.