Lawmakers Have 'Framework' On Funding Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown

Lawmakers in the House and Senate have reached an agreement on the framework of a funding bill to keep the government open. They expect to hammer out the details of the omnibus spending bill in the coming week.

"[Negioators have] reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework that should allow us to finish an omnibus appropriations bill that can pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the President," Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy said in a statement on Tuesday (December 13) night.

"Now, the House and Senate Appropriations Committees will work around the clock to negotiate the details of final 2023 spending bills that can be supported by the House and Senate and receive President Biden's signature," said Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the Democratic chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

To avoid a partial government shutdown at midnight on Friday, Congress is expected to pass a temporary funding bill to keep the government running until December 23.

Lawmakers did not provide details about the specifics of the bill or say how much money would be included in the budget.