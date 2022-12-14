Lawmakers Have 'Framework' On Funding Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown

By Bill Galluccio

December 14, 2022

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-SHUTDOWN-CAPITOL
Photo: Getty Images

Lawmakers in the House and Senate have reached an agreement on the framework of a funding bill to keep the government open. They expect to hammer out the details of the omnibus spending bill in the coming week.

"[Negioators have] reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework that should allow us to finish an omnibus appropriations bill that can pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the President," Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy said in a statement on Tuesday (December 13) night.

"Now, the House and Senate Appropriations Committees will work around the clock to negotiate the details of final 2023 spending bills that can be supported by the House and Senate and receive President Biden's signature," said Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the Democratic chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

To avoid a partial government shutdown at midnight on Friday, Congress is expected to pass a temporary funding bill to keep the government running until December 23.

Lawmakers did not provide details about the specifics of the bill or say how much money would be included in the budget.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.