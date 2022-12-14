Muskox Kills Alaska State Trooper Trying To Protect His Dogs

An Alaska State Trooper was killed by a muskox while trying to protect his dogs. The Alaska Department of Public Safety said that Court Services Officer Curtis Worland saw a pack of muskoxen approaching a dog kennel near his home and went outside to scare them away.

One of the muskoxen then attacked Worland, killing him before first responders could arrive.

"Curtis proudly wore the Court Services Officer uniform and honorably served the people of Alaska for 13 years. He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family," said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. "I hope that Alaskans will keep Curtis' family, friends, loved ones, and the Alaska State Troopers in your thoughts as we process this tragic loss for our state. He will be sorely missed by the DPS family."

The Alaska Wildlife Troopers and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game are assisting with the investigation into the attack.

Officials did not say how many muskoxen were in the herd or if they had located the one that attacked Worland.