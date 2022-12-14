Police Body Camera Footage Showing Paul Pelosi Attack Played In Court

Prosecutors played police body camera footage showing the attack on Paul Pelosi during a preliminary hearing for suspect David DePape, 42, on Wednesday (December 14).

Paul Pelosi is the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape is accused of breaking into Pelosi's San Francisco home in late October. He told investigators he was looking for Mrs. Pelosi and planned to tie up her husband until she returned from Washington, D.C.

DePape told Police Sgt. Carla Hurley that he planned to question Mrs. Pelosi and would let her go if she told him the "truth." If she lied, he said he would "break her kneecaps."

Mr. Pelosi managed to call the police, who arrived to find the two fighting over a hammer.

San Francisco Police Officer Kyle Cagney described the moment that Pelosi was attacked.

"My partner said, 'Drop the weapon,'" Cagney said. "[DePape] started to pull the hammer, Mr. Pelosi let go, and the man lunged and hit Mr. Pelosi in the head."

Mr. Pelosi was knocked unconscious and suffered a skull fracture in the attack. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries. He has since been released and continues to recover.

DePape is facing state charges of attempted murder, elder abuse, and burglary. He is also facing federal charges of assault on a family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.