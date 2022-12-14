This Is Washington State's Poorest City

By Zuri Anderson

December 14, 2022

Flag of Washington waving in the wind against deep beautiful sky. 3d illustration
Photo: Getty Images

Vast changes within industries often leave huge swathes of people without jobs or struggling to look for work. These changes have also decimated whole towns and major cities, breaking down their local economies and negatively affecting both workers and residents.

That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state. The website states:

"These cities have often been devastated for decades by deindustrialization and job losses. In these places, incomes are generally low, poverty rates are high, and many residents depend on government assistance to afford basic necessities. Using median annual household income data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey for all municipalities with populations greater than 25,000, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in every state."

According to the data, Washington state's poorest city is Yakima! This well-known destination is known for producing fruit, especially apples, and wine. It's also the world's leading producer of hops, an essential ingredient in beer production to give the alcohol its flavor, bitterness, stability, preservatives, and more. Unfortunately, the FBI started targeting drug traffickers and gangs in Yakima County because of their high activity.

Researchers also provided stats to back up its place on the list:

  • Median household income: $44,950 (Washington: $73,775)
  • Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 19.0% (Washington: 36.0%)
  • Poverty rate: 20.4% (Washington: 10.8%)
  • Median home value: $173,000 (Washington: $339,000)
  • Population: 93,413

If you're curious about other states' poorest city, check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.