Twitter Suspends Account Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet

By Bill Galluccio

December 14, 2022

Private aircraft IAI Galaxy
Photo: Getty Images

Twitter has suspended the account that was tracking the private jet of the social media company's CEO, Elon Musk@ElonJet was operated by Jack Sweeney, a 20-year-old college student who turned down a $5,000 offer from Musk to shut down the account last January.

Using his personal account, Sweeney tweeted a screenshot of a message from Twitter telling him that @ElonJet had been permanently suspended.

"After careful review, we determined your account broke the Twitter rules. Your account is permanently in read-only mode, which means you can't Tweet, Retweet, or Like content."

The message said that Sweeney could appeal the decision, but he did not say if he plans to do so. Instead, he tweeted, "Can I have my 8$ back?"

While @ElonJet may be off of Twitter, it is still available on other platforms, including Mastodon.

The account suspension comes just a few days after Sweeney tweeted that he was told by an anonymous Twitter employee that his account had been "shadowbanned" to reduce its visibility and reach.

"Internal messages obtained by a anonymous Twitter employee explained to me that on "Dec 2 2022 your account @elonjet was visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally," Sweeney tweeted.

