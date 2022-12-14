Welcome To Rockville Outdoes Itself With Most Impressive Lineup Yet

Welcome to Rockville keeps outdoing itself with impressive lineups, and next year's might be the best one yet. The four-day festival boasts the return of Pantera, Avenged Sevenfold's first show since 2018, TOOL and Slipknot as headliners, plus more than 90 other rock artists.

Welcome to Rockville takes place May 18-21 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Slipknot is set to headline on May 18, joined by Rob Zombie, QOTSA, Puscifer, Trivium, Bullet for My Valentine, Black Veil Brides, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Converge, Band-Maid, Bloodywood, and more.

Avenged Sevenfold will headline May 19, along with Evanescence, Hardy, I Prevail, Motionless In White, Asking Alexandria, Sleeping with Sirens, Badflower, Ayron Jones, Memphis May Fire, and others.

Pantera top the bill on May 20 in a lineup that includes Godsmack, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, Alter Bridge, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Knocked Loose, Rival Sons, Suicide Silence, Sepultura, The Bronx, Ho99o9, and more.

Tool closes out the fest on May 21, along with Deftones, Incubus, The Mars Volta, Coheed and Cambria, Pennywise, Ghostemane, Grandson, Sueco, Filter, Deafheaven, Anti-Flag, Senses Fail, Nova Twins, and others.

Get more ticket info at Welcome to Rockville's official website and check out the full lineup below.