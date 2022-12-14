Will Smith is down 30 pounds a year-and-a-half after he revealed he was "in the worst shape of my life."

For his new role in Emancipation, the 54-year-old actor said the transformation into playing a former slave named "Peter" has "absolutely changed" his life, Page Six reports. "You guys may remember I posted the out of shape … the 'dad bod' picture. The 'dad bod' picture was my beginning of preparation to lose weight for Peter. I was probably 225-ish when I started and at the lowest, on the movie, I got to 195," he said on Wednesday's episode of "Red Table Talk," hosted by his family.

Smith posted the viral "dad pod" picture in May 2021. "I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life," he captioned it.