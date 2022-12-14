Will Smith Reveals He Lost 30 Pounds After Being In The 'Worst Shape'
By Dani Medina
December 15, 2022
Will Smith is down 30 pounds a year-and-a-half after he revealed he was "in the worst shape of my life."
For his new role in Emancipation, the 54-year-old actor said the transformation into playing a former slave named "Peter" has "absolutely changed" his life, Page Six reports. "You guys may remember I posted the out of shape … the 'dad bod' picture. The 'dad bod' picture was my beginning of preparation to lose weight for Peter. I was probably 225-ish when I started and at the lowest, on the movie, I got to 195," he said on Wednesday's episode of "Red Table Talk," hosted by his family.
Smith posted the viral "dad pod" picture in May 2021. "I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life," he captioned it.
Emancipation tells the true story of a former slave's journey through the swamps of Louisiana after he was nearly whipped to death on a planation, according to Page Six.
Smith's weight loss journey wasn't only for himself, but for the role of Peter in the movie. "For me, the physicality is a big part of what makes people go, 'Woah!' To be able to transition and manipulate your body as an actor is a big part of the suspension of disbelief for people," he said.
Emancipation is now streaming on Apple TV+ as of December 9.