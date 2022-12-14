Mease explained why he picked the Texas-based grocery chain as his backdrop to pop the question and it all makes sense now!

"I chose H-E-B as it's part of our quirky story and fits our personalities. We even have matching tattoos of the Burleson H-E-B GPS coordinates where we met," the groom-to-be shared. To help pull off the "perfect plan," Mease enlisted the help of his sister Emily Duran, who contacted the store to help set everything up — that includes the rose petals and sectioned-off aisle seen in the viral TikTok.

Come Thanksgiving week, it was show time.

"We arrived in town and I told Kolean to get a turkey and other items we were responsible for contributing (to our family's Thanksgiving dinner). When we left the house, our families rushed to H-E-B to set everything up," Mease said. "I was a nervous wreck as I didn't know what to expect in the store or what end of the aisle my sister set everything up." Abe went on to describe his emotions (or lack thereof, since "Kolean picks up on every and all emotions from me") leading up to the proposal. "Kolean hates attention; she is very shy and private. Once she realized what was going on, she froze and I had to grab her hand and escort her down the aisle," he said.

At the end of the Healthy Living aisle where Abe and Kolean first met, the Iowa native said he was "overcome with anxiety and forgot what I wanted to say." He eventually blurted out "Will you marry me?" standing in a rose petal heart, to which Kolean responded "yes" after what seemed like forever, he quipped.

As for what's next for the newly engaged couple who lives in Glen Rose, Abe and Kolean are looking to early 2023 to say "I do."

"But we are also known to be spontaneous," Mease said. "So we could even elope!"