Colorado City Ranked Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In America

Hard-working Americans not only work for their own personal goals -- they also drive one of world's biggest economies. In fact, they work so hard that they put in more hours than employees in other countries, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

WalletHub got curious about which U.S. cities have a super strong work ethic. The website states, "In order to determine which cities outwork the rest of America, WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the employment rate to average weekly work hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs."

According to the study, Colorado's capital Denver broke into the Top 20! Ranking at No. 17, researchers pointed out that the city has a moderately high employment rate.

Here are the Top 20 hardest-working cities:

Anchorage, Alaska Washington D.C. Virginia Beach, Virginia San Francisco, California Irving, Texas Cheyenne, Wyoming Norfolk, Virginia Austin, Texas Plano, Texas Dallas, Texas Chesapeake, Virginia Sioux Falls, South Dakota Corpus Christi, Texas Omaha, Nebraska Salt Lake City, Utah Fort Worth, Texas Denver, Colorado Nashville, Tennessee Chandler, Arizona Arlington, Texas

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.