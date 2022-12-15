Colorado City Ranked Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In America

By Zuri Anderson

December 15, 2022

Colleagues discussing at desk in creative office
Photo: Getty Images

Hard-working Americans not only work for their own personal goals -- they also drive one of world's biggest economies. In fact, they work so hard that they put in more hours than employees in other countries, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

WalletHub got curious about which U.S. cities have a super strong work ethic. The website states, "In order to determine which cities outwork the rest of America, WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the employment rate to average weekly work hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs."

According to the study, Colorado's capital Denver broke into the Top 20! Ranking at No. 17, researchers pointed out that the city has a moderately high employment rate.

Here are the Top 20 hardest-working cities:

  1. Anchorage, Alaska
  2. Washington D.C.
  3. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  4. San Francisco, California
  5. Irving, Texas
  6. Cheyenne, Wyoming
  7. Norfolk, Virginia
  8. Austin, Texas
  9. Plano, Texas
  10. Dallas, Texas
  11. Chesapeake, Virginia
  12. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  13. Corpus Christi, Texas
  14. Omaha, Nebraska
  15. Salt Lake City, Utah
  16. Fort Worth, Texas
  17. Denver, Colorado
  18. Nashville, Tennessee
  19. Chandler, Arizona
  20. Arlington, Texas

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.

