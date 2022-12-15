Florida Man Accused Of Hitting Wife With Christmas Tree

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly hit his wife with a Christmas tree. The Lake County Sherriff's Office said that Richard Atchison, 52, "lost his temper" after his wife asked him to help her make dinner.

Her request sparked an argument, and Atchison started packing up his things to leave. He went out to his car but changed his mind because he had been drinking.

He went back inside and told his wife that she had to leave.

However, when she tried to leave, Atchison shoved her away. He then picked up a Christmas tree and hurled it across the room, striking his wife. When she tried to leave, he blocked the door.

She called 911, and deputies arrived and took Atchison into custody without incident. He was taken to Lake County Jail and booked on domestic battery charges.

Authorities did not say if his wife was injured in the attack.