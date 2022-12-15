Lil Wayne Reacts After Receiving His First-Ever Diamond Record

"My first joint to go diamond wowwww!!! 💎💎💎💎," Wayne wrote in the caption of his post. "Thank you to all my fans and supporters 🤙🏾I Ain’t Sh*t Without Y’all!!! #LongLiveStaticMajor🙏🏾"



The Grammy award-winning rapper also posted a video of himself receiving the plaque. In it, he notes jus how many people got him to this point. He also pays his respects to Static once again.



"Shawty want a thug," Wayne began. 'Lollipop,' my first diamond record. Certified. 10 million singles sold, not streamed. 10 million singles sold... That's a lot of people. I appreciate every single one of you. I swear to god. Ladies and gentleman, Lollipop. It's all yours man. Rest in peace Static Major."



"Lollipop" was produced by Deezle and Jim Jonsin. It first debuted back in 2008 as the first single off Wayne's sixth studio album Tha Carter III.



Congratulations Lil Wayn! See his reaction to the news and watch the music video for "Lollipop" below.