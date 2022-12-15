Militia Members Who Plotted To Kidnap Michigan Governor Sentenced

Three militia members convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were sentenced to prison.

In October, Pete Musico, 40, Joseph Morrison, 28, and Paul Bellar, 23, were convicted of several crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act, belonging to a gang, and various firearm charges.

The three men were part of a militia called the Wolverine Watchmen and took part in armed protests against the COVID-19 restrictions put in place by Whitmer.

As the group's rhetoric turned violent, and several members suggested harming law enforcement officers, one of the members became a confidential informant, which led to the arrest of 14 members of the militia group.

Musico received the longest prison term of 12 years behind bars. Morrison was sentenced to ten years in prison, while Bellar was sentenced to seven years in jail.

Other militia members, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., were convicted for their roles in the plot in August and face life in prison. Kaleb Franks and Ty Garbin pleaded guilty to lesser charges and agreed to testify against Fox and Croft.