Måneskin And RATM's Tom Morello Collaborating On New Single
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 15, 2022
Italian rockers Måneskin have announced their next single will feature Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello.
The band made the announcement on their Twitter account, sharing a photo of the group with the legendary shredder. They also revealed that the track, which is called "GOSSIP," will arrive on January 13 —One week before their third full-length album RUSH! Check the post out below.
RUSH! follows Måneskin's 2018 album Il Ballo Della Vita and the hugely successful Teatro d’ira: Vol. 2, which arrived in 2021. Teatro d’ira: Vol. 2 has gone 4x platinum in Italy and helped skyrocket the band into international stardom.
GOSSIP feat. @tmorello. Our new single out January 13th, 2023 ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/0n31DzDZm5— MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) December 14, 2022
Måneskin recently told Kerrang! they recorded "probably 50" songs for RUSH!, which they've been working on in Los Angeles with Swedish producer Max Martin, among others. Although the official tracklist for RUSH! has not been released, Måneskin have been keeping fans fed by consistently releasing singles throughout 2022, including "THE LONELIEST," "SUPERMODEL" and "If I Can Dream." The latter appeared on the original motion picture soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler.
Måneskin's RUSH! is set for release on January 20 via Epic Records and Sony Music Entertainment. It is currently available for a physical pre-order.