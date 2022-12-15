Italian rockers Måneskin have announced their next single will feature Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello.

The band made the announcement on their Twitter account, sharing a photo of the group with the legendary shredder. They also revealed that the track, which is called "GOSSIP," will arrive on January 13 —One week before their third full-length album RUSH! Check the post out below.

RUSH! follows Måneskin's 2018 album Il Ballo Della Vita and the hugely successful Teatro d’ira: Vol. 2, which arrived in 2021. Teatro d’ira: Vol. 2 has gone 4x platinum in Italy and helped skyrocket the band into international stardom.