National Archives Releases Nearly 13,000 Records From JFK Assassination

By Bill Galluccio

December 15, 2022

John and Jackie Kennedy with John Connally in Automobile
Photo: Bettmann

The National Archives released nearly 13,000 additional documents about the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

President Joe Biden ordered the release of the documents in accordance with a 1992 law that required the government to release all of the files unless they posed a risk to national defense or intelligence. While the original deadline was set for October 2017, former President Donald Trump and Biden both issued extensions.

The latest batch of files posted by the National Archives is the largest release since 2018. The agency said that roughly 98% of all documents related to Kennedy's assassination have been released.

Around 4,300 documents remain entirely or partially redacted. Biden gave the government until May 1, 2023, to issue a recommendation on whether the remaining documents should be released to the public. The National Archive will then have until June 30 to release those documents.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.