National Archives Releases Nearly 13,000 Records From JFK Assassination

The National Archives released nearly 13,000 additional documents about the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

President Joe Biden ordered the release of the documents in accordance with a 1992 law that required the government to release all of the files unless they posed a risk to national defense or intelligence. While the original deadline was set for October 2017, former President Donald Trump and Biden both issued extensions.

The latest batch of files posted by the National Archives is the largest release since 2018. The agency said that roughly 98% of all documents related to Kennedy's assassination have been released.

Around 4,300 documents remain entirely or partially redacted. Biden gave the government until May 1, 2023, to issue a recommendation on whether the remaining documents should be released to the public. The National Archive will then have until June 30 to release those documents.