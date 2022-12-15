Resurfaced Clip Confirms Manning's Bill Belichick-Pamela Anderson Story

The clip then shows Binn telling the same story during an appearance on the ProFootballDoc Podcast in June 2022.

"I'm walking by Bill and he looks at me and he's like, 'hey, where's your girlfriend?' And I said, 'oh, Pam? She didn't come out.' And he goes, 'remind me why the f*** I invited you out here then.' And he gave me this deadpan look and I thought he was kidding but he didn't crack a smile and then I was like, 'wait, he serious? Is he kidding?' I just walked off like, I couldn't figure it out," Binn said.

"I think I just laughed it off and I was like, 'wait, what? He really wanted me to bring Pam, s***. Should I call her right now?'" Binn added while laughing.

Binn and Anderson dated from 2007 to 2008 and the former long snapper made his lone Pro Bowl appearance in January 2007.

The San Mateo native spent 17 seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers (1994-2010) and was signed to the Denver Broncos one day prior to their playoff game against Belichick's Patriots in January 2012.

Manning, a five-time NFL MVP, was selected to the Pro Bowl for the seventh time in 2006, having totaled 14 selections during his Hall of Fame career.