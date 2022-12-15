This Is The Denver Area's Top Google Search For 2022

With the new year approaching, Google Trends released the results of what people searched online the most in 2022. They also compiled the top trending searches in the Denver area, and the results may surprise you.

The Mile High City's no. 1 trending search this year was "roast beef sandwich near me." Who knew Denverites were big fans of these delicious sandwiches?

The technology giant also revealed other interesting top searches in the Denver area. For example, it was the only place in the country that had osprey as its top trending animal. The area searched for "movies near me" more than anywhere else. Green goddess salad was Denver's top trending recipe, while rap was the most-searched music genre.

"The Denver, CO area searched electronic dance music more than anywhere else in the U.S.," they noted.

These are the Denver area's top 10 trending searches during 2022:

Roast beef sandwich near me Funeral homes near me Cremation near me Chicken sandwich near me Gas prices near me Cheapest gas near me Pilates near me Passport photos near me Emergency room near me Movies near me

You can check out the full breakdown on Google's website.