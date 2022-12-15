This Is The Miami Area's Top Google Search For 2022

With the new year approaching, Google Trends released the results of what people searched online the most in 2022. They also compiled the top trending searches in the Miami area, and the results may surprise you.

The Magic City's no. 1 trending search this year was "gas prices near me." Inflation caused fuel prices to skyrocket this year with South Florida getting hit hard. It's no wonder locals were wondering where they can get a full tank without breaking the bank.

The technology giant also revealed other interesting top searches in the Miami area. For example, it was the only place in the country that had "flying squirrel" as its top trending animal. The area searched for "euro exchange" more than anywhere else. Okonomiyaki, a savory pancake dish, was Miami's top trending recipe, while rap was the most-searched music genre.

"Of the 53 places in the U.S. that had pilates as a top trending “near me” search, the Miami, FL area searched for it the most," they noted.

These are the Miami area's top 10 trending searches during 2022:

Gas prices near me Cheap gas near me Movies playing near me Pilates near me Comedy shows near me Concerts near me Plasma donation near me Swimming lessons near me Cinema near me Dry ice near me

You can check out the full breakdown on Google's website.