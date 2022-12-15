This Is The Seattle Area's Top Google Search For 2022

With the new year approaching, Google Trends released the results of what people searched online the most in 2022. They also compiled the top trending searches in the Seattle area, and the results may surprise you.

The Emerald City's no. 1 trending search this year was "air quality near me." This isn't surprising since Seattle suffered some of the worst air quality in the world thanks to rampant wildfires and an unusually dry season.

The technology giant also revealed other interesting top searches in the Seattle area. The most searched animal was the "great-eared nightjar," while the top recipe was "marry me chicken." People in the area searched for rap the most when it came to music.

"The Seattle, WA area was the only place in the country that had Indian grocery store in its top trending 'near me' searches," they noted.

These are the Seattle area's top 10 trending searches during 2022:

Air quality near me Drug stores near me Gas prices near me Cheapest gas near me Remote jobs near me Estate sales near me Pilates near me Car shows near me Indian grocery store near me Concerts near me

You can check out the full breakdown on Google's website.