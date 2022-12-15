WATCH: Boys Left Dangling In The Air After Slingshot Ride Malfunctions

By Bill Galluccio

December 15, 2022

Twin Bungee Fairground Ride
Photo: Getty Images

Two boys were left stranded in the air after a slingshot ride at the Hyde Park Winter Wonderland in London malfunctioned.

The ride uses bungee cables to launch a cylindrical metal cage into the air. As the two boys were being pulled back, one of the side cables appeared to snap, sending the cage careening wildly into the air.

The cage slammed into the posts of the ride and dangled perilously several feet in the air.

A spokesperson for Hyde Park Winter Wonderland told the Evening Standard that both boys were unharmed following the incident.

"Both riders were safely escorted off the ride, checked by our on-site medics, and were not injured," the spokesperson said.

The BBC reported that the Amusement Device Inspection Procedures Scheme inspected the ride and determined there was a "technical fault with a sealed gearbox that controls the release of the elastic cord and steel wire rope." The ride has been shut down, and further inspections are planned.

A bystander recorded the incident and posted the video on Twitter.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

