WATCH: Miami Firefighter Punches Handcuffed Patient For Spitting At Him

By Zuri Anderson

December 15, 2022

A Miami firefighter has been relieved of duty after he was caught on camera punching a handcuffed patient on a stretcher, NBC 6 reports. The City of Miami Department of Fire Rescue confirmed Lieutenant Robert Webster is under investigation for the October 15 incident.

According to a police report, the patient, identified as Antonio Cruz, was brought to the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital for consuming cocaine and heroin that day. Cruz was reportedly "agitated and screaming to the rescue personnel," and he can be seen spitting in the direction of Webster's face. That's when Webster starts punching Cruz multiple times as his coworkers tried to stop him. No word on if Cruz suffered any injuries from the incident.

Webster told reporters on Tuesday (December 13) he doesn't regret his actions.

“If he never knew the consequence of spitting in a grown man’s face, then consider my actions public education and this video a PSA," he said.

Officials released a statement after the security footage was revealed this week by local news stations:

"When this incident occurred, this individual was immediately Relieved of Duty. Our department is conducting an administrative investigation while this individual remains in a Relieved of Duty status."
