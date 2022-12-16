Ab-Soul Says He Spent 'A Lot Of Time In Recovery' Before Dropping New Album

“You think I would diss Kid Cudi? The great Kid Cudi? On a song called ‘Church on the Move’?” he replied. “No, look. Listen: Cudi is a term that we use, it’s kinda on some Crip shit, you know what I’m saying?”



Before he released the album, Ab-Soul opened up about his recent suicide attempt. During a lengthy conversation with The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God, Soulo revealed that he jumped 50 feet off of a freeway overpass in his hometown of Carson, Calif.



“I took a leap of faith, if you will," Ab-Soul said. "And that was the only way I was going to be able to put that vape down, bro. Ain’t nobody going to rehab for a damn vape pen — shit expensive as hell! But that was the only way I was gonna be able to put that s**t down, bro. I know that for a fact… I feel as though God sat my b***h-ass down.”



Luckily, a car broke his fall which most likely saved his life. He didn't suffer any brain damage and his knee wasn't affected or else he probably wouldn't be able to walk. Most people don't even know about his incident including some family member and friends. After everything he's been through, he says he longer has suicidal thoughts.



“As soon as my family and friends knew I was okay and I explained what happened, I had to make it clear to everybody that I wasn’t a suicidal person,” he explained. “I’m still not. That is not it. “I felt that… relief. When I knew everybody was dealing with it in their own way and we were okay is when I got back to — I spent a lot of time in recovery, in solitude by myself.”



You can watch the entire interview with Charlamagne Tha God and listen to Ab-Soul's new album HERBERT below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE