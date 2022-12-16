College Student Kenny DeLand Jr. Who Went Missing In France Is Alive

An American college student who went missing in France three weeks ago is alive. Ken DeLand Sr. was in the middle of an interview with CNN discussing his missing son, Kenny DeLand Jr. when he suddenly disconnected the call.

A short time later, DeLand Sr. contacted the network and said he just spoke with his son.

"He is alive – that's all I can say," DeLand Sr. said.

French Prosecutor Eric Vaillant said that DeLand Jr. was in Spain.

His family confirmed that DeLand Jr. is safe and said they hope to have him back home by Christmas.

"We are so happy to announce that Kenny is safe; we received a call from Kenny in the early morning hours on December 16, 2022. Kenny is in Spain, and Carol (his mom) is in France, preparing to see Kenny and hopefully bring him home for Christmas," the family said in a statement on a website created to help find their son.

Neither Vaillant nor DeLand Sr. provided any information about what DeLand Jr. has been doing since he went missing three weeks or why he didn't contact his family.

DeLand Jr. is a senior at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York. He was studying abroad at the University of Grenoble Alpes when he was reported missing on November 29.

DeLand Jr. was reportedly struggling during his time in France, and the woman who hosted him suggested he left voluntarily.