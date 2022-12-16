Firefighter Suffers Fatal Head Injury After 20-Foot Fall During Training

A New York City firefighter suffered a fatal head injury after falling 20 feet while training at a Brooklyn firehouse. The New York City Fire Department said that William Moon, 47, fell off a makeshift scaffolding while preparing for a training exercise to learn how to rescue window washers trapped on their platforms hundreds of feet in the air.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said that Moon, who joined the fire department in 2002, was being kept alive on life support until doctors could prepare his organs for donation.

"He was passionate about organ donation, and just as he saved countless lives working out of the firehouse, he will continue to save lives in his passing," Kavanagh said.

Moon's wife, Kristina, said that he loved being a firefighter and that she is glad his organs will be used to save the lives of others.

"Loving Billy was not only a marriage of families but a marriage to the Fire Department. His love and passion for the job extended far from the firehouse walls," she said. "He instilled that same passion in our children and always talked about how important it was to help others. We are eternally grateful for the Christmas miracles that Billy will now be able to give to others."