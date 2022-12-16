Four Suspects Posed As FBI Agents Wearing Tactical Gear In D.C. Robbery

Authorities in Washington, D.C, are searching for four armed suspects who posed as FBI agents wearing tactical gear when they broke into a house early Thursday (December 15) morning. Three of the men had guns, while the fourth was wielding a crowbar.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that one of the men used the crowbar to force open the front door and then announced they were with the FBI. There were five people in the home at the time.

The suspects reportedly tied up the people inside the house as they ransacked it, stealing two iPhones, a Rolex watch, two safes, and $3,300 in cash. They fled a stolen silver 2017 Audi Q3 and a white hatchback.

Two people inside the home managed to escape and call the police. None of the occupants were injured during the robbery.

"I'm absolutely horrified that you've got a multigenerational house that has been targeted and specifically targeted," Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner K. Denise Rucker Krepp told WUSA.

Krepp blamed rising crime in Washington, D.C., on proposed legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences and allows suspects facing misdemeanor charges to request a trial by jury.

"It's kind of a message that the D.C. Council is sending. It's that they want to minimize the accountability for the individuals who are committing crime," Krepp said.