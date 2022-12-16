This Texas City Is Getting A New Pro Sports Team

Texas is now home to yet another professional sports team.

The Houston Havoc are the newest members of the American Ultimate Disc League! The team will start game play in the South Division April and will share AVEVA Stadium with Major League Rugby's Houston SaberCats, Chron reports.

"The AUDL is honored to bring professional ultimate disc to Houston. The rich history of professional sports in this city combined with the opportunity to practice and play at a renowned facility give the Houston Havoc a bright future in our league," AUDL CEO and Commissioner Steve Hall said in a news release.

Texas is already home to two other AUDL teams, the Austin Sol and Dallas Legion. "We're really trying to expand it to youth as we grow. That's a key area for us," said Ryan Pierce, senior director of product marketing and communications.

The AUDL has 24 teams listed on its website and they all play 12-game seasons that start in April. The league operates on a free agency system, not a draft.