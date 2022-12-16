Owl Takes Surprise Selfie With Arizona DOT Traffic Camera
By Ginny Reese
December 16, 2022
One Arizona Department of Transportation traffic camera wasn't showing much traffic today. Instead, a little friend stopped by for a photo op.
12 News reported that a wide-eyed owl got up close and personal with a traffic camera. The owl landed in front of the camera around 3:30 a.m. and shows the owl looking rather surprised to see it.
The photo was taken on a traffic camera located on SR 51 at Union Hills Drive.
From the looks of our feathered friend, it seems to be a Great Horned Owl. The Arizona Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter:
"We had an early morning friend say hello today.
Check traffic cameras on your route before you head out on the AZ 511 app: http://bit.ly/3hIqAM4"
The owl isn't the first out-of-the-ordinary thing caught on Arizona DOT traffic cameras. In April, cameras showed a semi truck hauling an oversized load of a mysterious blue object. And people dug deep to find out what it was.
Turns out, it was a NASA aircraft called the X-59. Check it out below:
NOW: We spotted this off the I-10 at Citrus. What do you think it is? #aztraffic #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/6Vq6pYHDMh— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 5, 2022