Owl Takes Surprise Selfie With Arizona DOT Traffic Camera

One Arizona Department of Transportation traffic camera wasn't showing much traffic today. Instead, a little friend stopped by for a photo op.

12 News reported that a wide-eyed owl got up close and personal with a traffic camera. The owl landed in front of the camera around 3:30 a.m. and shows the owl looking rather surprised to see it.

The photo was taken on a traffic camera located on SR 51 at Union Hills Drive.

From the looks of our feathered friend, it seems to be a Great Horned Owl. The Arizona Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter:

"We had an early morning friend say hello today.

Check traffic cameras on your route before you head out on the AZ 511 app: http://bit.ly/3hIqAM4"