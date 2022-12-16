Ozzy Osborne, Nick Mason And More Collaborate On Catchy Christmas Single

Ozzy Osborne, Nick Mason, Noddy Holder, and Andy Taylor have teamed up to create a Christmas single to raise money and awareness for cancer. According to Loudersound, the single is titled, "This Christmas Time" and it is inspired by the "heroism of WWI British soldiers at Christmas."

"It's an honour and a delight to be asked to play on this record," Mason shared with Loudersound, "I mean, what's not to like? My favourite recording studio, the opportunity to work with great artists on a wonderful track - and for the most worthy cause... Oh, and complimentary lunch in the Abbey Road canteen!" Loudersound mentioned that proceeds from the single will go towards a "new online global project" called "Evamore" that is led by "The Cancer Awareness Trust."