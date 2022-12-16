Ozzy Osborne, Nick Mason And More Collaborate On Catchy Christmas Single
By Logan DeLoye
December 16, 2022
Ozzy Osborne, Nick Mason, Noddy Holder, and Andy Taylor have teamed up to create a Christmas single to raise money and awareness for cancer. According to Loudersound, the single is titled, "This Christmas Time" and it is inspired by the "heroism of WWI British soldiers at Christmas."
"It's an honour and a delight to be asked to play on this record," Mason shared with Loudersound, "I mean, what's not to like? My favourite recording studio, the opportunity to work with great artists on a wonderful track - and for the most worthy cause... Oh, and complimentary lunch in the Abbey Road canteen!" Loudersound mentioned that proceeds from the single will go towards a "new online global project" called "Evamore" that is led by "The Cancer Awareness Trust."
"This Christmas Time" was written by professor Sir Chris Evans who is featured in the single on guitar. According to The Cancer Platform, Pink Floyd's Nick Mason is on drums, Duran Duran's Andy Taylor is on guitar, and composer Nick Lloyd Webber is on piano. The single opens with Ozzy reading a letter written by a British soldier who fought during WWI.
The single was released today and is available to download and stream now.