These Are iHeartRadio's Top ALT Artists Of 2022: See Who Topped The List

As 2022 comes to a close, iHeartRadio unveiled the Top 10 artists and songs in an array of genres. To compile the list, we tallied the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

In the world of Alternative rock, Red Hot Chili Peppers reigned king, most likely due to them releasing not one, but two double albums this year (Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen). Other veteran rockers like Green Day, Foo Fighters, Weezer, blink-182, Linkin Park and Nirvana also made the list, joined by more contemporary stars Glass Animals, Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots.

Interestingly, the Top 10 songs of the year feature a completely different mix of artists — only Red Hot Chili Peppers and Imagine Dragons made both lists. Kate Bush's triumphant resurgence continued with her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” making the Top 10 despite it coming out nearly 40 years ago.

Read on to see the full list of 2022's Top 10 ALT artists and songs!

iHeartRadio's Top ALT Artists Of 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers Green Day Imagine Dragons Linkin Park Nirvana Foo Fighters Glass Animals Blink-182 Weezer Twenty One Pilots

iHeartRadio's Top ALT Songs Of 2022

1 - “Heat Waves” Glass Animals