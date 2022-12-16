This Is The Coldest City In Missouri

Snow, ice, sleet, and freezing. If these terms are familiar to you, then there is a high chance that you either inhabit the Northern half of America, or live in an area of very high elevation. It can get extremely cold during the winter months in Missouri. Those who have lived in the area for a long time know exactly how to brace for the low seasonal temperatures. Though some years are colder in certain regions than in others, there is one city in each state that is colder than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the coldest city in all of Missouri is Columbia. The average annual temperature in Columbia is just over 54 degrees Fahrenheit. The average daily maximum temperature sits at 64.7 degrees Fahrenheit and the average daily low is 44.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the coldest city in Missouri:

"Columbia is home to the University of Missouri and is considered a college town. The cooler temperatures don't deter students—or many visitors—from exploring the variety of natural features the area offers, including Stephens Lake Park, the Shelter Gardens, and underground caves."

For more information regarding the coldest city in each state visit stacker.com.