Toddler Rescued After Getting Swallowed By A Hippo

A two-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after surviving a hippopotamus attack in Uganda. Local police said that the boy, Iga Paul, was playing in his home when the wild animal grabbed him by the head and swallowed half of his body.

A bystander, Chrispas Bagonza, threw rocks at the hippo, causing it to release the toddler from its mouth.

"It took the bravery of a one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim after he stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth," the Uganda Police Force said in the statement.

The boy was taken to a local clinic and then transferred to a hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

Officials urged residents to be cautious because hippos can be extremely dangerous.

"Although the hippo was scared back into the lake, all residents near animal sanctuaries and habitats should know that wild animals are very dangerous," the statement said. "Instinctually, wild animals see humans as a threat, and any interaction can cause them to act strangely or aggressively."