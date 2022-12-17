AJR's Jack Met Recalls 'Emotional' Highlight Of 2022: 'I'm Tearing Up'

As 2022 comes to a close, AJR's Jack Met reflected on a year that "seemed out of a dream," and one interaction in particular that will stick with him forever.

"We just played our last show of 2022. Looking back on this year, there were moments that truly seemed out of a dream. As cliche as it sounds it really is true," he wrote in a reflective Instagram post. "Although there’s one moment in particular that stands WAY out. In Minneapolis, a fan came to the meet and greet and told us her favorite song was Karma (the song we wrote about my experience in therapy.) She went into detail about how she related on such a deep emotional level and even mentioned how it helped rid her of some of her anxieties. As I was about to thank her she added one last detail- She said that because of the song, she decided to go to school to become a therapist herself. She told us that her dream is to help people in the same way the song has helped her."

The fan's words really got to the singer. "I teared up then, and I’m tearing up right now as I’m typing this…" Met confessed. "It’s hard to be sure about anything in life. I spend my days constantly wondering if I’m making the right decisions, eating the right food, even wondering if this is the job I was truly meant to have. And although I still am not sure about any of these things, the moment I shared with this fan definitely helped move the needle. All this aside, the one thing I DO know for sure is, anyone who ends up with her as their therapist, is just about as lucky as you can get."

He ended his message with something to get fans excited about what's next for AJR: "I love you guys, looking forward to a big next year."

See the post below.